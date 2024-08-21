Yesterday was National Radio Day - did you see all the pictures posted on social!?

I just want to thank everyone who has supported me and helped me live my dream here in Tampa Bay all these years! And especially thank all the listeners that have come along for the ride, making it all possible!!!! I REALLY APPRECIATE YOU LISTENING!

I posted this picture (me with Peter Gabriel) because he was one of the first big celebrities I met when I first moved down here from Wisconsin in the 90s. The radio station I was working for sent me to an event in NYC and I got to meet Peter! What an amazing way to kick off my career here! (And check out my necklace with the headphones. I loved that thing and used to wear it all the time!)

Can’t wait for more radio adventures to come.. 🙂



