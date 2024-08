Yep, it’s TODAY (August 8th) and since I hear all kinds of great things about this paddle sport, I wanted to acknowledge it.

Full disclosure, I haven’t tried it but I know LOTS of people that love it and talk about it all the time. Are you one of those people?

It combines tennis, badminton, and table tennis all in one game. And it’s actually been around since 1965!

FUN FACT: Players and fans are called PICKLERS!

Happy National Pickleball Day!