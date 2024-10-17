National Pasta Day - Deals

By Kristy Knight

I’m Italian sooooo I LOVE THIS DAY! What’s your favorite pasta dish? Mine.. I think it’s got to be Fettuccine Alfredo!

Here’s a link for DEALS going on today: https://www.today.com/food/restaurants/national-pasta-day-2024-deals-rcna174975

And here are a couple of examples:

Maggiano’s: Customers can enjoy $0 delivery throughout the month of October.

Olive Garden: The Never Ending Pasta Bowl is back for a limited time and available TODAY on National Pasta Day. The promotion starts at $13.99, and allows customers to eat all the pasta they want plus unlimited breadsticks and soup or salad. For $4.99, customers can also add never-ending toppings.

Info is on the link above. :)

