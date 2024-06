Don’t be upset!

This is the only picture I could find - where’s my DJ Kitty picture!?!? I graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Bucky Badger is well known there. 🤣

Anyway, today we are celebrating the TAMPA BAY MASCOTS like:

DJ KITTY

THUNDERBUG

ROCKY THE BULL

CAPTAIN FEAR

Do you have a favorite mascot in our area? What team do you think has the best mascot of all time??