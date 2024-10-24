Food Day in the United States is celebrated annually on October 24 - and also throughout the month of October.

It was started in 1975 by the Center for Science in the Public Interest in an attempt to create an event similar to Earth Day.

Here’s what National Food Day focuses on:

Eating real food

Balancing nutrition, affordability, and the environment

Producing food with care for the environment - with a focus on farm animals, and the people who grow and harvest food

Food rescue

Nutrition education

EAT WELL TAMPA BAY! 🙂