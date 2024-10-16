Mote Marine Aquarium Mourns Loss Of 2 Otters

Man says he was attacked by otters when swimming in lake (Rixipix/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Very sad news from the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota - they’re mourning the loss of two river otters who passed away during Hurricane Milton.

Employees there relocated two manatees and many other animals successfully, but the two North American river otters (Huck and Jane) died as a result of stress and ensuing health issues during the hurricane.😞

Officials said in a press release: “For years, these otters have been more than just residents at Mote -they were beloved ambassadors of our mission, teaching visitors of all ages about the importance of freshwater coastal ecosystems and conservation.”

“Their playful antics, intelligence, and charm made them instant favorites, bringing joy and inspiration to aquarium guests.”

As the aquarium continues to grieve Huck and Jane, officials say their passing only strengthens Mote’s commitment to protect and care for animals.

*The pictured used is of otters - not Huck and Jane.