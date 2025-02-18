A Miami neighborhood one of America’s “friendliest” I do love going for walks in Brickell, grabbing coffee, chatting with people in the morning...

A new study set out to compare neighborhoods across the country to find out which ones are the friendliest.

The research from Hastha Kalalu analyzed data from the census, Zillow and FBI crime data to rate neighborhoods and came up with Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska, tops on the list, because of low crime, high safety and a low cost of living.

Brickell, in Miami actually came in 7th... we know that the cost of living certainly isn’t low, but safety and friendly neighbors were enough for some high marks!

Check out the top 10:

Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska

Kingwood in Houston, Texas

South Side in Corpus Christi, Texas

Northwest in El Paso, Texas

Deer Valley in Phoenix, Arizona

Highland in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Brickell in Miami, Florida

Upper West Side in New York, New York

Maryvale in Phoenix, Arizona

Chevy Chase in Lexington, Kentucky

Read more: Time Out