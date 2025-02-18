A Miami neighborhood one of America’s “friendliest”

A new study set out to compare neighborhoods across the country to find out which ones are the friendliest.
The research from Hastha Kalalu analyzed data from the census, Zillow and FBI crime data to rate neighborhoods and came up with Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska, tops on the list, because of low crime, high safety and a low cost of living.
Brickell, in Miami actually came in 7th... we know that the cost of living certainly isn’t low, but safety and friendly neighbors were enough for some high marks!
Check out the top 10:
- Elkhorn in Omaha, Nebraska
- Kingwood in Houston, Texas
- South Side in Corpus Christi, Texas
- Northwest in El Paso, Texas
- Deer Valley in Phoenix, Arizona
- Highland in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Brickell in Miami, Florida
- Upper West Side in New York, New York
- Maryvale in Phoenix, Arizona
- Chevy Chase in Lexington, Kentucky
Read more: Time Out