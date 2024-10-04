Metropolitan Ministries

Earlier this week, we teamed up with this incredible organization to raise as much money as possible for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Here are just a few things they have done since this devasting storm hit our community:

Staff stayed on site to keep 250 families and 500 children safe during and after the storm.

Provided 15,000 fresh meals to our 41 meal site partners.

Allocated $100K in motel vouchers, rent & utility assistance.

Allocated $40K in Publix gift cards for distribution.

Ordered extra cleaning supplies and items for families in crisis.

Conducted a pop-up emergency food and supply distribution in Hudson for 300 families and in Ruskin for 400 families with more pop ups in hard hit areas to come.

Rallied around a mobile home park without power near our Pasco campus providing food and support services for 200 families (mostly seniors).

.. and so much more!