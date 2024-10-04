Metropolitan Ministries

Metropolitan Ministries

By Kristy Knight

Earlier this week, we teamed up with this incredible organization to raise as much money as possible for those affected by Hurricane Helene.

Here are just a few things they have done since this devasting storm hit our community:

  • Staff stayed on site to keep 250 families and 500 children safe during and after the storm.
  • Provided 15,000 fresh meals to our 41 meal site partners.
  • Allocated $100K in motel vouchers, rent & utility assistance.
  • Allocated $40K in Publix gift cards for distribution.
  • Ordered extra cleaning supplies and items for families in crisis.
  • Conducted a pop-up emergency food and supply distribution in Hudson for 300 families and in Ruskin for 400 families with more pop ups in hard hit areas to come.
  • Rallied around a mobile home park without power near our Pasco campus providing food and support services for 200 families (mostly seniors).

.. and so much more!

On Wednesday, October 9th from 6pm – 7:30pm, Metropolitan Ministries will hold a hurricane relief meal at their meal site partner, Riviera UMC in Shore Acres, St. Petersburg, a neighborhood that was severely impacted. Visit metromin.org for information on how to get help, or give help.

