Earlier this week, we teamed up with this incredible organization to raise as much money as possible for those affected by Hurricane Helene.
Here are just a few things they have done since this devasting storm hit our community:
- Staff stayed on site to keep 250 families and 500 children safe during and after the storm.
- Provided 15,000 fresh meals to our 41 meal site partners.
- Allocated $100K in motel vouchers, rent & utility assistance.
- Allocated $40K in Publix gift cards for distribution.
- Ordered extra cleaning supplies and items for families in crisis.
- Conducted a pop-up emergency food and supply distribution in Hudson for 300 families and in Ruskin for 400 families with more pop ups in hard hit areas to come.
- Rallied around a mobile home park without power near our Pasco campus providing food and support services for 200 families (mostly seniors).
.. and so much more!
On Wednesday, October 9th from 6pm – 7:30pm, Metropolitan Ministries will hold a hurricane relief meal at their meal site partner, Riviera UMC in Shore Acres, St. Petersburg, a neighborhood that was severely impacted. Visit metromin.org for information on how to get help, or give help.