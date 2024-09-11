Melissa Etheridge Interview

Jewel & Melissa Etheridge

By Kristy Knight

She’s one of my favorites and she’s coming to Clearwater THIS MONTH! Sept 26th you could see Melissa Etheridge and Jewel at the beautiful BayCare Sound!

Register for free tickets at: https://www.wduv.com/fp/melissa-etheridge-jewel/

I had a chance to interview her the other day (very excited about that) 😁

She answered questions about her life - her favorite project - her wife - what new things she’s working on - and she even gave her best advice for those just starting out!

Melissa is awesome! Check out the interview, and don’t forget to try and win those tickets from 105.5 The Dove!

