Madonna Comes To Tampa! TONIGHT!

madonna tampa

By Kristy Knight

Hey it’s Kristy Knight! Join me this afternoon from 3-7pm on the plaza at the Amalie before the Madonna show. I’ll be there live with 105.5 The Dove. Stop by our tent and table and say HI and we can celebrate Madonna coming to our amazing city - together! I think we’ll all agree.. it was WORTH THE WAIT!

madonna tampa


