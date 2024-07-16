Madonna in 1985

This week in music.. In 1985 Madonna pictures from 1977-1979 ran in both Playboy and Penthouse. There was even a story about one of the magazines sending copies to Sean Penn (her then boyfriend/husband).

It seems like Madonna has had people talking about her ever since she became famous! Some other “controversies” include music videos like Justify My Love, her table book, kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the Video Music Awards in 2003, and the list goes on.

We’re you at her show in Tampa a couple months ago at the Amalie? What did you think?

Listen to my “THIS DAY IN MUSIC” segment every weekday afternoon at 4:40pm!