Macaroni and Cheese. Fork or Spoon?🤔

Happy (belated) Mac and Cheese Day!

National Mac and Cheese Day

By Mike Kruz

Here I had some macaroni and cheese with coleslaw to go with my pulled pork for dinner last night! 😋

Yet... I didn’t even know I was inadvertently celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day! Of course I ate my mac and cheese with a fork. I mean that’s the only way to do it, right?

Surprisingly, 24% of us reach for a spoon compared to 70% using a fork, in a new poll!

So the other 6%? They go with a spork!? Kinda makes sense, but who has sporks laying around? 🤣

So what do YOU use to eat YOUR mac & cheese? Send me an email ➡️ HERE!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

