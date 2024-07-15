Macaroni and Cheese. Fork or Spoon?🤔

Here I had some macaroni and cheese with coleslaw to go with my pulled pork for dinner last night! 😋

Yet... I didn’t even know I was inadvertently celebrating National Mac and Cheese Day! Of course I ate my mac and cheese with a fork. I mean that’s the only way to do it, right?

Surprisingly, 24% of us reach for a spoon compared to 70% using a fork, in a new poll!

So the other 6%? They go with a spork!? Kinda makes sense, but who has sporks laying around? 🤣

So what do YOU use to eat YOUR mac & cheese? Send me an email ➡️ HERE!