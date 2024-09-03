LOVE Pumpkin spice EVERYTHING? 🎃 Sample A LOT it and make a $1,000!

The website Finance Buzz will pay someone $1,000 to try ALL of the pumpkin-flavored products Trader Joe’s has in stock this fall. You’ll be tasked with ranking each one as their “Pumpkin Spice Pundit.”

They have DOZENS of items from pumpkin waffles to pumpkin-spiced ginger brew. If selected, you’ll have two weeks to sample and rate it all.

So, if you’re at least 18 years old and live close enough to a Trader Joe’s to shop in person, apply at FinanceBuzz.com before the 10th.

If chosen, you’ll then have from September 13th to October 6th, to try and review each item.

In addition to the $1,000, you’ll get a $500 gift card to buy everything!