Love Beach Drive

Top view of seamless background of assorted scoops of ice cream arranged in lines on blue table

By Kristy Knight

I made it out to Beach Drive in St Pete yesterday. It had been awhile. The street is home to restaurants like BellaBrava and Stillwaters Tavern - a couple of my favorites..

AND Kilwins! 😋

Did you know they have limited edition ice cream flavors that you can try at Kilwins!? The one I had yesterday was MINT COOKIES & CREAM! Yep, they combined the two flavors!! Not sure if it’s available at all their locations, but it’s at the one in St Pete on Beach Drive and it’s delicious!

They usually have special holiday flavors too.. some of the other limited edition flavors have been:

“The Perfect” Apple Pie

Peppermint

Pumpkin Pie

Chocolate Caramel Cookie & Cream


