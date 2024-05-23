LONGGGG Holiday Weekend Ahead

What are your long holiday weekend plans? — Sooooo what are YOU doing? 🤔
Here are some of my favorite places to visit and easy to do in a day/weekend: St Armands in Sarasota, Bok Tower Gardens, Anna Maria Island, Orlando, St Augustine..
Or if you’re staying in Tampa Bay don’t forget about the cool things going on around here:
*Uptown Music and Art Festival at Curtis Hixon on Saturday and Sunday
*Ybor Market at Centennial Park on Saturday
*Tampa Bay Rays Brewfest at Tropicana Field on Sunday
*13th Annual Ford International Cuban Sandwich Festival in Ybor on Sunday
These are just a few ideas to make your weekend great