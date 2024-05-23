LONGGGG Holiday Weekend Ahead

Beach Weekend

By Kristy Knight

What are your long holiday weekend plans? — Sooooo what are YOU doing? 🤔

Here are some of my favorite places to visit and easy to do in a day/weekend: St Armands in Sarasota, Bok Tower Gardens, Anna Maria Island, Orlando, St Augustine..

Or if you’re staying in Tampa Bay don’t forget about the cool things going on around here:

*Uptown Music and Art Festival at Curtis Hixon on Saturday and Sunday

*Ybor Market at Centennial Park on Saturday

*Tampa Bay Rays Brewfest at Tropicana Field on Sunday

*13th Annual Ford International Cuban Sandwich Festival in Ybor on Sunday

These are just a few ideas to make your weekend great - and don’t forget to take us with you on our free Dove app!




