On Location With The Dove

gig

By Kristy Knight

The Dove has definitely been out and about a lot lately! It’s one of my favorite parts of the job. So fun to meet people that listen to the station and join us at our events!

This picture was taken earlier today in Seminole at Shoe Station in the Seminole City Center.

Tomorrow (6/22/24) you can join me and The Dove at Ferman Chevy on North Dale Mabry from 12:30pm to 2:30pm.

AND one week from today (6/28/24) I’ll be at Caribe Royale in Orlando from 12pm to 2pm.

WE’RE EVERYWHERE!

Stop by and see us at one of our events and try to win a prize from 105.5 The Dove. We’d love for you to stop by and say HI and set you up with something cool.


