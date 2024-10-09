Lazy world: An “exercise pill” is coming?

There’s already a heated debate over drugs like Ozempic and now this?

Researchers in Denmark have created a pill that mimics the benefits of running a 10K. So, basically, it’s an “exercise pill”.

While you’ll still need to run to get benefits like making your legs stronger, a new molecule in the pill does mimic the effect running has on your metabolism. It, quote, “brings the body into a metabolic state corresponding to running 10 kilometers at high speed, [and] on an empty stomach.”

Exercise helps to release a hormone to curb your appetite and another to flush fatty acids from your bloodstream. It also helps to reduce your risk of things like heart disease and diabetes.

While scientists haven’t tested the new drug on humans, it did trigger the release of those same hormones in lab rats.

It could really be a boon for people who are too injured or too old to work out, or of course, those who simply don’t want to get up off the couch to do so!

More details HERE ➡️ SciTechDaily / NY Post