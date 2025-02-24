The late, great Betty White getting her own stamp!

Betty White stamp
Betty White stamp The USPS is honoring Betty White with a Forever Stamp. (USPS)
By Mike Kruz

“The Golden Girls” actress and comedian Betty White is getting the stamp of approval — literally!

The U.S. Postal Service is honoring the beloved “First Lady of Television” with her very own Forever stamp, set to debut March 27th. The stamp design features White, who passed away in 2021 just shy of her 100th birthday, in a purple polka-dotted blouse, and will celebrate her warmth, wit, and iconic 75-year career. The unveiling will take place at the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, where White was a trustee and volunteer.

Check it out below...

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

