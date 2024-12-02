Last day for those leftovers! Have you had your fill of turkey sandwiches?

It doesn’t get much better than an open-faced hot turkey sandwich on white bread. I’m good for at least 2 or 3 every Thanksgiving time!

That said, we might want to polish off those Thanksgiving leftovers today, because according to the USDA, turkey, stuffing, potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, gravy, and pumpkin pie can all safely be stored in the fridge for three to four days. But after that, they MIGHT make you sick, so don’t take your chances.

However, you COULD freeze a lot of that stuff for a few months, although it might not taste as good when you thaw that out! That said, one more day to try another turkey recipe. Chili, perhaps with the temps a bit cooler??

Here’s a recipe! ➡️ Leftover Turkey Chili!

Enjoy! 😋