Kristy and Paul Wilson Discuss His New Movie

By Kristy Knight

I always love chatting with Paul Wilson! He’s such a great person and wonderful actor, and I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him for years. He’s done all kinds of movies from Christmas films to Horror films - quite a range! And his latest project is called DEER CAMP ‘86. It will be in movie theaters next week and is described as a thriller. Although if you watch the trailer, you may feel it’s more suspense-horror than anything. He plays the Sheriff who has to figure out the mystery.

Paul stopped by the studio yesterday. Not sure what we’re looking at in this picture.. but apparently it’s something shocking! LOL!


