Kmart: Is the end near?

Re-wind back to the ‘90s. That giant “K” was everywhere!

Kmart’s heyday was most definitely the early 1990s with over 2,300 stores across the country.

While their first store opened in Michigan in 1962, they were a huge part of our lives growing up. However, with other similar stores emerging (hello Walmart and Target) and Kmart themselves going bankrupt in 2002 and again in 2018, it’s led to the closing of all but TWO locations!

Until October 20th of next month, that is. Kmart just announced its last full-sized store on Long Island, will shut its doors on that date.

So, that means the LAST (much smaller) Kmart in the lower 48 will be outside Miami, in Kendall, although they recently sub-leased most of it out to the home furnishing chain, At Home.

The only part that’s still a Kmart is a small area that used to be their garden department and it’s honestly kinda sad. 🙁

Check out a little tour of that location below ⬇️⬇️