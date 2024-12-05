Kids have A LOT of Christmas questions! Stop us if you’ve heard some of these before!

Less than 3 weeks away from Christmas Day and 77% of parents say that they’re trying to make the holidays even better this year, than last, for their children, and that even means a bunch of all-nighters to help create even more magic!

Naturally, the kids have A LOT of questions about the Holidays too and MOST of them involve Santa Claus!

Some of the more prominent questions being asked include...

• What if we don’t have a chimney? He has his ways.

• How does Santa deliver presents to all the kids in one night? Magic . . . or possibly a system of wormholes!

• How do Santa’s reindeer fly? Again, magic!

• Why don’t I see Santa? “He sees you when you’re sleeping / He knows when you’re awake.”

• Can Santa’s sleigh really fly? Yes. NORAD tracks him each year. There’s an app that lets you watch.

