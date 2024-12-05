Kids have A LOT of Christmas questions!

Stop us if you’ve heard some of these before!

Kid at Christmas
By Mike Kruz

Less than 3 weeks away from Christmas Day and 77% of parents say that they’re trying to make the holidays even better this year, than last, for their children, and that even means a bunch of all-nighters to help create even more magic!

Naturally, the kids have A LOT of questions about the Holidays too and MOST of them involve Santa Claus!

Some of the more prominent questions being asked include...

•  What if we don’t have a chimney?  He has his ways.

•  How does Santa deliver presents to all the kids in one night?  Magic . . . or possibly a system of wormholes!

•  How do Santa’s reindeer fly?  Again, magic!

•  Why don’t I see Santa?  “He sees you when you’re sleeping / He knows when you’re awake.”

•  Can Santa’s sleigh really fly?  Yes.  NORAD tracks him each year.  There’s an app that lets you watch.

Mike Kruz

