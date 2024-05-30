Kayaking This Summer?

I need to get back on my kayak and/or paddleboard! It’s been a minute.

Some of our favorite places to kayak are - Upper Tampa Bay Park, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, and Caladesi Island State Park. There’s just something about ending up on the sand at Caladesi that is absolutely amazing! Sometimes you really feel like you’re on a private beach and you can get awesome pictures there, too. I also attempted to kayak at Weeden Island Preserve, but had no idea there would be spider crabs hanging from the trees (which are very close to your kayak) and that trip became a “one and done” for me. I know so many people that LOVE it there, though. I just couldn’t handle those crabs!🕷️🦀

Here are some other places to check out:

Lettuce Lake Park

Trout Creek Park

Lowry Park

Fort DeSoto Park

Robinson Preserve

..and there are so many more beautiful places around us. We live in such a great area to explore and enjoy! 🛶



