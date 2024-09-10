James Earl Jones - Story About Darth Vader

Opening Night Of "On Golden Pond" NEW YORK - APRIL 7: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor James Earl Jones attends the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

A true legend. James Earl Jones passed away at the age of 93 yesterday.

Since his passing, I’ve been watching old interviews with him and hearing stories about things I didn’t know LIKE:

Did you know when he was voicing Darth Vader, he tried to make the voice more expressive?

Apparently, George Lucas basically told him to keep a flat sounding voice, and not include a lot of expression. The reason was - which totally makes sense - he didn’t want to ‘humanize’ Darth Vader and have people connect with him. Darth Vader needed to stay mysterious and of course the villain in the movies. At least until the end.

James Earl Jones will be dearly missed.







