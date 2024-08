There was a runaway, or shall we say, FLY AWAY trampoline sighting in Alabama last week, and one of those Ring doorbell cameras caught it all!

The wind took the thing up into the air, slamming it into the top of a neighbor’s roof before landing in the front yard.

See it all here ⬇️⬇️

One more thing to worry about. FLYING TRAMPOLINES!

Make sure you have that thing properly anchored!