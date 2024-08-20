It’s National Radio 📻 Day!

Thank you for listening!

National Radio Day

By Mike Kruz

Nothing gives me more joy than cracking the mic and hopefully YOU cracking a smile when I share a story, a joke, a favorite song... THAT is what makes MY job special and I give thanks that we are able to spend some time together each day!

Sending good vibes that YOU are our next winner of $1,000 at 8a, 10a, noon, 2p & 5p! Our little THANK YOU for tuning in each day.

It's National Radio Day! (Easy93)

Don’t forget the number of ways to connect with us too!

☎️ 888-723-9388

💻 wduv.com

📲 Open Mic on the FREE 105.5 The Dove app

🖥️ @1055thedove on Instagram / Facebook

📧 E-mail me HERE!


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

