Password Input Field With Padlock Close up on a password input field on a surface with binary numbers, a blueprint schematics and two padlocks on each side. (matejmo/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NordPass, once again, went through a list of hacked passwords to find the most common, easy and hackable ones people use.

...and the most common hacked password of 2024 is... “secret.”

That password took less than a second to be hacked and used more than 328,000 times!

The second-worst was “123456,” which is the #1 worst globally.

By the way, “password” was third on the list...