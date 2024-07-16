Inspiration Behind The Song, Here Comes The Sun

Through the years The Beatles, left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon (1940 - 1980) arrive at London Airport February 6, 1964, after a trip to Paris. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images)

I LOVE THIS SONG! And yes, I think about The Bee movie when I hear it - LOL! It’s the song that plays at the end of the movie - a rendition of the song from The Beatles. I always thought it was an absolutely beautiful and cheerful song. But it also makes me a bit sad in a way when I hear it.. if that makes sense!?

Well, now we know the inspiration behind it! While The Beatles were doing their recordings for Abbey Road, they worked on two George Harrison songs - Something AND Here Comes The Sun. Apparently, George took a day off and while spending some down time in Eric Clapton’s garden at his home, we was inspired to write Here Comes The Sun. Imagine George Harrison walking around a garden and thinking of the lyrics and melody to Here Comes The Sun!

AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL! 🌻🌺🌹🪻🌷

