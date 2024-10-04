Hyde Park Sunday Market

hyde park

By Kristy Knight

The market is back this Sunday from 10am-3pm in Hyde Park Village - with all their cute shops and restaurants as well.

If you need an escape.. this may be the perfect thing to do.

Of course, so many people in our community are going through so much right now and it’s inspiring to see people coming together to help.

It will be another weekend of clean up and next steps for so many of our friends and neighbors.. please donate if you can to HELP AFTER HELENE with 105.5 The Dove and Metropolitan Ministries. All money will stay in Tampa Bay to help those affected by Hurricane Helene:

https://www.wduv.com/help/hope-after-helene/SA7DV4U2PZCILPQFBJHS6ZMOJI/




0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!