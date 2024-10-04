Hyde Park Sunday Market

The market is back this Sunday from 10am-3pm in Hyde Park Village - with all their cute shops and restaurants as well.

If you need an escape.. this may be the perfect thing to do.

Of course, so many people in our community are going through so much right now and it’s inspiring to see people coming together to help.

It will be another weekend of clean up and next steps for so many of our friends and neighbors.. please donate if you can to HELP AFTER HELENE with 105.5 The Dove and Metropolitan Ministries. All money will stay in Tampa Bay to help those affected by Hurricane Helene:

https://www.wduv.com/help/hope-after-helene/SA7DV4U2PZCILPQFBJHS6ZMOJI/











