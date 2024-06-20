Hurricane Season - Please Be Kind

hurricane

By Kristy Knight

As much as Ann Kelly and I enjoyed meeting the team at the EOC - we don’t want to go back!

This picture was taken in 2022 during a Hurricane scare. And yes, there are 3 sets of legs in this picture if you look closely!! Ann, our engineer David, and myself spent a couple nights at the EOC to bring awareness and information to our audience. Let’s hope we have a very mild Hurricane Season this year!!

As always, make sure you have all your supplies in advance like water, food, batteries, flashlights, first aid kits, soap, sanitizers, and more.

Get more information on building a kit with emergency disaster supplies at: https://www.ready.gov/kit


