Hurricane Season has officially started! I know.. 😒 Here are the 2024 names that can be applied to Hurricanes, Tropical Storms, and other systems (let’s hope we don’t have to use them):

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tara

Valerie

William