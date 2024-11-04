Huge Success - Making Strides Pasco

105.5 The Dove has been involved with Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events for years. And despite the hurricanes and storm setbacks this year, yesterday was a HUGE SUCCESS for #MakingStridesPasco!💗

Wanted to thank everyone who dressed up, donated, raised money, got involved, and walked yesterday at The Shops at Wiregrass. It’s because of your support that these events are so inspirational, successful, and FULL OF ENERGY!

I love co-hosting each year with Walter Allen from Fox 13! What a great guy and total pro!

Check out this link for more information.. and if you’ve ever wanted to participate and haven’t had the chance yet this may provide some insight too:

https://www.cancer.org/involved/fundraise.html



