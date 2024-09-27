How optimistic are we here in Florida?

5,000 Americans, across all 50 states, were asked just how OPTIMISTIC they are on a scale of 1 to 10. And the GOOD NEWS is that the average answer was 6.7.

Most optimistic are people in Wyoming, where the average was 7.2. California is second, followed by New Jersey, Alabama and Maryland.

The least optimistic state is Vermont, where the average was 6.0. Texas and Mississippi were second, followed by West Virginia and Kansas.

Here in Florida, we were a hair above the national average at 6.8.

The people who are the most optimistic were found to have healthier habits, like better diets, sticking to regular exercise routines, spending time outdoors and getting as much sleep as possible.

They also “brush off setbacks” and are “less bothered by daily frustrations.”