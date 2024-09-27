How optimistic are we here in Florida?

The glass seems to be a bit more “half full” here in the Sunshine State

optimism

By Mike Kruz

5,000 Americans, across all 50 states, were asked just how OPTIMISTIC they are on a scale of 1 to 10. And the GOOD NEWS is that the average answer was 6.7.  

Most optimistic are people in Wyoming, where the average was 7.2.  California is second, followed by New Jersey, Alabama and Maryland.

The least optimistic state is Vermont, where the average was 6.0.  Texas and Mississippi were second, followed by West Virginia and Kansas.

Here in Florida, we were a hair above the national average at 6.8.

The people who are the most optimistic were found to have healthier habits, like better diets, sticking to regular exercise routines, spending time outdoors and getting as much sleep as possible.

They also “brush off setbacks” and are “less bothered by daily frustrations.”

READ MORE HERE

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!