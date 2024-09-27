How much coffee, or caffeine, is TOO MUCH?

National Coffee Day is this Sunday! ☕

coffee

By Mike Kruz

Are you like me, where there are days you simply go to the coffee machine for a cup or three, just to ya know, do something?

If so, you might be consuming TOO MUCH caffeine!

According to a cardiologist, caffeine consumption is safe up to a point for most people who don’t have a heart condition.

The American Heart Association and the USFDA say that point is around 3 to 4 cups of coffee per day for most people, so if you limit it to a couple cups in the morning with breakfast and a couple at work, you’re probably good.

HOWEVER... we are talking regular cups of coffee and I know how we like to make and drink that high octane stuff in these parts, so be mindful if you suffer from insomnia, jitteriness, heart palpitations, excessive sweating, nausea and headaches, because it could be the result of too much caffeine!

A “safe” daily amount is 300 to 400 milligrams of caffeine, so again, 3-4 cups of coffee, 1-3 energy drinks, 4-5 cans of cola or 10 to 15 cups of green tea.

READ MORE HERE

