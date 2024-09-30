How To Handle All The Debris

I read this article and thought it could be helpful. What do you do with your debris? How do you separate it into piles? When will trash pick resume?

Here’s the FEMA model when separating debris and placing it out for removal:

Don’t place any debris near trees, poles or other structures.

When separating piles:

Start with electronics, then large appliances like refrigerators, washer/dryer units and stoves.

Have one pile dedicated to hazardous waste. That includes oils, paint, compressed gas and batteries (except for lithium batteries).

Put any plants or branches into their own pile

Separate construction debris including building materials, drywall, lumber, carpet and furniture.

Household garbage should be in a separate pile.

For more info, this article is a good resource: https://www.fox13news.com/news/storm-debris-pickup-begins-some-areas-impacted-hurricane-helene