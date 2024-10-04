On Wednesday 105.5 The Dove, and all our CMG Tampa radio stations, teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to raise as much money as possible for those affected by Hurricane Helene. We did a Radiothon called:

HOPE AFTER HELENE

Our donation link is up and active through the weekend and ALL money raised will stay right here in Tampa Bay.

So many people have asked how they can help. No amount is too small. Find out more HERE:

https://www.wduv.com/help/hope-after-helene/SA7DV4U2PZCILPQFBJHS6ZMOJI/

