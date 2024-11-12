Holiday party fatigue?

With the holidays right around the corner, some people are feeling it, but others, well...

Seems like they’d rather just stay home, watch those movies on Lifetime and drink coquito on the couch?!

If we are to believe a new survey, it sounds like we are tired of Holiday gatherings.

On average, we plan to attend THREE big social events this year, down from FIVE last year.

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are still a go, but we seem to be cutting out the “Friendsgiving” and New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Just 36% of us say we wish they were attending MORE of them this year, compared to 62% last year.

