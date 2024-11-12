Holiday party fatigue?

More than 2 weeks from Thanksgiving and seems we’ve already had enough

holiday parties

By Mike Kruz

With the holidays right around the corner, some people are feeling it, but others, well...

Seems like they’d rather just stay home, watch those movies on Lifetime and drink coquito on the couch?!

If we are to believe a new survey, it sounds like we are tired of Holiday gatherings. 

On average, we plan to attend THREE big social events this year, down from FIVE last year.

Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners are still a go, but we seem to be cutting out the “Friendsgiving” and New Year’s Eve gatherings.

Just 36% of us say we wish they were attending MORE of them this year, compared to 62% last year.

Read more: HERE!

Mike Kruz

I love music. It's really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

