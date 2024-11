Couple holding hands in countryside Back view of crop anonymous man and woman holding hands while spending free time in nature during weekend (Daniel Gonzalez/Getty Images)

These are pretty cute and show you can turn any moments into fun and sweet date ideas!

*Holiday Movie Watching Night

*Wrapping Presents Together

*Decorate A Gingerbread House

*Go To A Holiday Concert

*Christmas Tree Shopping

*Go Ice Skating

*Drive Around And Check Out Christmas Lights

*Cook A Favorite Christmas Meal/Dessert

Let me know your ideas! 🎄💗