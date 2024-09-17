Having a hard time getting the kids out the door in the morning? Try this...

A TikTok Mom’s hack has gone viral & it’s pretty simple

clock

By Mike Kruz

You’ll need a few markers and cheap wall clock!

Make the clock look like a pie chart. Each color shows how much time your kiddos have for each morning activity.

Let’s say between 7:00 and 7:05, they need to “wake up,” and that whole section is in red. Then breakfast from 7:05 to 7:20 is in green, etc.

The hope is to teach your little kids to understand how long they have for each task. That should also help save you from saying, “You have two minutes to brush your teeth,” or “the bus is here in five” constantly!

Check out the video here ⬇️⬇️

Tik Tok Mom hack to get your kids to school on time!
Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

