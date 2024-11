According to a new survey, here are the most popular wedding songs.. like to dance to at a reception. Not sure these would be considered the “couple’s song.”

But you never know.. 🤣

So what are the most popular songs you’ll hear at weddings?

1. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” Whitney Houston.

2. “Dancing Queen” ABBA

3. “Yeah!” Usher featuring Lil Jon and Ludacris

4. “Mr. Brightside” The Killers

5. “September” Earth, Wind & Fire

Let me know your favorites and let’s add to the list!