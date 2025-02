NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 14: Valentine's Day balloons and flowers are sold outside a convenience store on February 14, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

New York City Gears Up For Valentine's Day Amid Pandemic Restrictions

105.5 THE DOVE HAS A LOVE SONGS WEEKEND GOING ON - ALL THIS WEEKEND!!

Delilah has picked the perfect songs to play for all situations - love, heartbreak, heartache, and celebrating with your friends!

Btw, still looking for a gift!?

A new survey says that the traditional gifts are the BEST! Soooo... flowers, candy, and a beautiful card should do it! ❤️

Just WRITE something beautiful in the card as well, okay? 😉