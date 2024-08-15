Happy National Relaxation Day!

Living in Florida, we are lucky to have warm weather most of the year, offering even more options to relax than other parts of the country!

How do YOU relax? Would love to hear from you HERE, but here are a few of MY suggestions...

• Spend Time in Nature

It’s well-documented. Nature is calming! Research in Frontiers in Psychology shows that spending just 20 minutes outdoors significantly lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress. Could be hiking in the park, a walk along the beach or even just strolling around your neighborhood. I like to take my camera along to capture some of the nature that’s ALL around us and get some exercise at the same time!

Iguana (Mike Kruz)

• Journal those thoughts

Our minds sure can be littered with thoughts from time to time and it’s up to us to free that mind. Jot them in an actual journal, type them into a laptop or even in the notes section inside your phone. You should see all the ideas I have in there! However, resist oversharing on social media. Every thought doesn’t need to make it onto Facebook or Instagram, especially if it’s politically motivated. Yeahhh... some of our friends haven’t read this advice yet! 😉

• Hands-on creative work

Love to paint? Let’s see those happy little trees. Arts and crafts? Make a trip to Michael’s and get supplies. Gardening? Let me know when those bell peppers are ready to make a salad! 😋 According to a study published in the Journal of Consumer Affairs, hands-on activities can significantly reduce stress and improve overall well-being.

painting paddle

• Light physical activity

Yoga, stretching, a gentle walk all are good ideas. I took Pilates classes years back and it’s still something I try to implement in my life to this day. According to the American Psychological Association, even light exercise can reduce anxiety and depression, improve overall mood and sleep quality, making it easier to relax when the day is done.

Finally...

• Digital detox

Ironic, I know, considering it’s relaxation tips off our website, but several studies have found we are way too connected in our day-to-day lives. We spend countless hours staring at screens large and small, even away from work. Unplug with a digital detox and be more present for yourself and loved ones. Some of the above suggestions are EASY to implement in place of those moments where we’d normally reach for our phone or tablet to surf! There has to be a book or two that you’ve been meaning to read, right?

Unplugging computer (Love the wind/Shutterstock)



