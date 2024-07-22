Happy National Hammock Day! Happy National Hammock Day! (Easy93)

Happy National Hammock Day!

I swear, wherever I go, if I see a hammock, I feel naturally drawn to it! 😎

National Hammock Day is celebrated on July 22nd every year, commemorating the invention developed by the Mayans of Central and South America for both sleeping and resting. Back then, most of their hammocks were made from the woven bark of the Hamack Tree, getting the name “hamacas”.

So, grab your favorite beverage, book, maybe a tasty mango to snack on too, as it’s National Mango Day as well, and hop in that hammock and relax!

As much as I LOVE hammocks, I have no clue which one to get, so if you have any tips, etc., feel free to send them my way ➡️ HERE!



