Happy National Hammock Day!

Any recommendations on what to get?

Mike Kruz - Happy National Hammock Day!

By Mike Kruz

Happy National Hammock Day! Happy National Hammock Day! (Easy93)

Happy National Hammock Day!

I swear, wherever I go, if I see a hammock, I feel naturally drawn to it! 😎

National Hammock Day is celebrated on July 22nd every year, commemorating the invention developed by the Mayans of Central and South America for both sleeping and resting. Back then, most of their hammocks were made from the woven bark of the Hamack Tree, getting the name “hamacas”.

So, grab your favorite beverage, book, maybe a tasty mango to snack on too, as it’s National Mango Day as well, and hop in that hammock and relax!

As much as I LOVE hammocks, I have no clue which one to get, so if you have any tips, etc., feel free to send them my way ➡️ HERE!


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!