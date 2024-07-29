Happy National Chicken Wing Day! It began in 1977, when the mayor of Buffalo, NY, where BUFFALO WINGS have their origins, declared it so.

A group tracking our eating habits find we’ve eaten 1.3 BILLION of them in the past 12 months, up 5% year-over-year!

National Chicken Wing Day

In the interest of adding to that total, there are a number of places offering up deals in honor of the day and here are a few...

• Wingstop - FREE wings with any purchase. Order online or through their app and use the code “FREEWINGS”. You can tack on five wings for free.

• Buffalo Wild Wings - FREE wings if you spend $10. Use code “GOWINGS” to get six free wings with your order.

• Applebee’s - Buy-one-get-one deal if you order through their app and use code “WINGDAY24″.

• Popeyes - Buy-one-get-one deal. Pay for six wings and get another six for $1.

• Hooters - Buy 10 wings, and get another 10 for FREE.

BONE... appétit! 😉