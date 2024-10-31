Happy Halloween! 🎃 Here are some trick-or-treat safety tips

The goal tonight... to have fun, score LOADS of candy and, of course, stay safe!

Thanks to the Associated Press for some tips to ensure the latter.

• Walk defensively. Act as all drivers are staring at their phone, because chances are, they are. Kids 12 and under should go trick-or-treating with responsible adults that are committed to keeping an eye on them.

• Drive more carefully than normal. Again, don’t text and drive. Drive a little under the speed limit. NEVER drink and drive. Back up slowly and use those rearview mirrors and cameras. Overall, pay extra attention to your surroundings.

• Be careful with costumes. Utilize glowsticks, reflective tape, flashlights, etc. Make sure your kids can see clearly through their masks and can walk safely without stumbling or tripping before leaving the house. Watch for trip hazards. Keep pant legs and capes at a safe length.

• Wait to eat candy. Excitement and running around could create a choking hazard, so wait ‘til you get home to check the candy and to EAT the candy! 🍫🍬🍭

Trick or treat moved FILE PHOTO: Kids in Des Moines will be allowed to trick or treat on Halloween, something that hasn't been done there in 85 years. (JenkoAtaman - stock.adobe.com)

Have fun!! 👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 🎃