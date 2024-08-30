Happy “College Colors Day”

Who are you reppin’? What’s YOUR alma mater?

Mike Kruz and Otto the Orange

By Mike Kruz

Today is “College Colors Day”, a day to show your school spirit, with so many of our alma maters and our rooting interests when it comes to colleges and universities, kicking off their football seasons this weekend!

Students, parents, family, faculty, fans and alumni celebrate College Colors Day every year on the Friday before Labor Day. This year, it’s TODAY, August 30th!

For me, it’s Syracuse University, so check out a little video I put together, goofing around with SU’s loveable mascot, Otto the Orange! ⬇️⬇️

Mike Kruz with Otto the Orange on College Colors Day! (Easy93)


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

