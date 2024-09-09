Happy Birthday to (so many of) YOU! 🥳

September 9th is the most common birthday in the U.S.

Happy Birthday!

By Mike Kruz

Do you have a birthday today? If so... HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are definitely not alone!

September 9th is the most common birthday here in the States, according to the Social Security Administration, followed by September 19th and September 12th.

In fact, all Top 10 fall between September 9th and September 20th, because if you count back 40 weeks, you’ll have December and where copious amounts of eggnog and coquito combine with Mistletoe and chestnuts roasting on an open fire... well... you get the idea! 😉

Check it out, take advantage and again... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

