Happy Birthday to (so many of) YOU! 🥳

Do you have a birthday today? If so... HAPPY BIRTHDAY! You are definitely not alone!

September 9th is the most common birthday here in the States, according to the Social Security Administration, followed by September 19th and September 12th.

In fact, all Top 10 fall between September 9th and September 20th, because if you count back 40 weeks, you’ll have December and where copious amounts of eggnog and coquito combine with Mistletoe and chestnuts roasting on an open fire... well... you get the idea! 😉

Check it out, take advantage and again... HAPPY BIRTHDAY!