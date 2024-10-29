Halloween In Tampa Bay

It’s on Thursday! Do you have the costumes and pumpkins ready!? Here are just a few things happening on HALLOWEEN DAY outside of your neighborhoods:

Pinellas Park Treat Trail: Businesses and community organizations will be set up in England Brothers Park on Halloween night to hand out candy to kids. There will be children’s activities and concessions for sale, too. 6 p.m. Thursday. 5010 81st Ave. N., Pinellas Park.

Shore Acres Halloween: The St. Petersburg neighborhood is joining forces on the streets next to Denver Park, with activities planned in the park. 5-8 p.m. Thursday. 1400 Ohio Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.

Feather Sound Trunk or Treat: The parking lot of Feather Sound Smiles, near the Publix on Ulmerton Road, will be open for kids to collect candy from the trunks of neighbors. 6 p.m. Thursday. 120 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg.

Armature Works Trick or Treating: Bring the kids to trick or treat in the Heights Public Market in Tampa. Vendors inside the market will be handing out candy to kids in costumes. 4-6 p.m. Thursday. 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa.

*This information was taken from: https://www.tampabay.com/life-culture/2024/10/29/halloween-tampa-trick-or-treat/ ...and there’s more info and activities listed on their page! 😊🎃 HAPPY HALLOWEEN!