Halloween Survey

Things look A LOT different around here for Halloween and the rest of Holiday season.. hard to believe this is all kicking off soon after the devastation of both Helene and Milton. In talking with people with kids, the focus seems to be trying to make the holidays as nice as possible for them despite everything else going on.
#TampaBayStrong
In general, a new survey says that one-half of Americans plan to decorate for Halloween this year. And more findings:
- 96.95% of those aged 25 to 34 are gearing up to celebrate Halloween, outpacing 18-24 year olds at 93.18%.
- Younger adults are more likely to host Halloween parties. 73.28% of those 25 to 34 are planning to host a gathering - compared to 40.7% of those ages 45 to 54.
- And 55.17% of men always decorate their homes for Halloween, women came in at 49.72%.