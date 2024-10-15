Halloween Survey

Halloween Decorations In Poland Halloween pumpkin decoration is seen outside a restaurant in Krakow, Poland on October 30, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Kristy Knight

Things look A LOT different around here for Halloween and the rest of Holiday season.. hard to believe this is all kicking off soon after the devastation of both Helene and Milton. In talking with people with kids, the focus seems to be trying to make the holidays as nice as possible for them despite everything else going on.

#TampaBayStrong

In general, a new survey says that one-half of Americans plan to decorate for Halloween this year. And more findings:

  • 96.95% of those aged 25 to 34 are gearing up to celebrate Halloween, outpacing 18-24 year olds at 93.18%.
  • Younger adults are more likely to host Halloween parties. 73.28% of those 25 to 34 are planning to host a gathering - compared to 40.7% of those ages 45 to 54.
  • And 55.17% of men always decorate their homes for Halloween, women came in at 49.72%.
0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!