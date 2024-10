Halloween is ONE WEEK AWAY! So hard to believe after everything Tampa Bay has been through.. enough scares for the year I’d say.

But if you do like to dress up AND sport Halloween Nails, you may like this. According to Vogue, and some pro artists here’s what’s popular this year FOR NAILS:

Flame And Skull

Monster Mash

Friendly Ghosts

Jelly Texture

Yellow Slime

Dripping Blood

Goth Black

Halloween Pinks

Spooky Details

Chic Skeletons

Enjoy and HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 🎃👻